Hall Monitors

Developed the KidSmart learning program, which incorporates computer-based activities into pre-K curricula and reaches 2 million children in 60 countries.

ExxonMobil

Sends current or retired employees into public schools via its Science Ambassadors program to serve as math and science teachers. In the company’s Houston home base, more than 500 ambassadors volunteer in 22 school districts.

Chevron

Launched Energy for Learning in 2006, an $18 million, three-year initiative to provide schools in Louisiana and Mississippi with lab equipment, computers, and other academic materials.

Boeing

Has committed $2.5 million to its Flight to the Future program, designed to improve public-school science education.

Dell

Developed Dell TechKnow, a 40-hour course that teaches middle schoolers computer basics, including how to identify hardware problems and how to use Microsoft software. Some 16,800 students have completed the program, earning them each a free Dell computer.

Google

Selects 50 teachers several times a year to participate in the free Google Teacher Academy, where they are trained to deliver a wide range of lesson plans using Google products.

Intel

Spends annually more than $100 million to educate more than 4 million teachers in 35 countries about how to incorporate technology into lesson plans.