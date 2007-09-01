Watch List 9/07

Get Small

Microtrends: The Small Forces Behind Tomorrow’s Big Changes

by Mark J. Penn



The Clintons’ polling guru, coiner of “soccer mom,” and CEO of PR giant Burson-Marsteller identifies 75 emerging groups just waiting to be exploited by a savvy company or politician. And each one gets handled in five pages or less.

Our three favorites:

Cougars No one has created appropriate vacation spots or birthday cards for women who date younger men. Get on it, Hallmark!

Extreme Commuters People who travel at least 90 minutes each way to work are the perfect audience for meals in a cup, satellite radio, and big houses in the sticks.