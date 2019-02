The Magazine When Ashley launched a magazine to encourage more response from her audience, a thousand teens volunteered to contribute.

The Site Builder

More than 58,000 visitors have used the teen-to- teen tutorial and tools for creating a Web site that were introduced in May.

The Layouts

Whateverlife took off when friends asked Ashley to design their MySpace pages. The inventory of more than 2,600 free layouts is still the site’s main draw.