Whatevercash.com

Girls between the ages of 12 and 19 have an estimated $87 billion in buying power, according to market research firm TRU, and Ashley Qualls’s Whateverlife.com attracts millions of them each month.
What’s Free
So far, all the content: more than 2,600 social-networking page layouts that users cut and paste onto their MySpace and VampireFreaks profiles, as well as forums, advice columns, and Web-site-building tools.
What Pays
Advertising placed by
Nabbr splits revenue generated by its desktop widget, which plays music videos on the site. Ashley passes along to her fans CDs and signed photos of artists provided by Nabbr.
Businesses such as myYearbook.com have contacted Ashley directly to advertise on her site. With no intermediary to take a cut, it’s far more lucrative.
What’s Next
Pitching potential direct advertisers. Plus, cell-phone wallpaper downloads for 99 cents to $1.99 apiece scheduled to launch by September.