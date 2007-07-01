advertisement
Al Gore Inc.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Technology

Adviser to Google; on the board at Apple

Media

Chairman and cofounder of cable network Current TV, with 38 million subscribers

Financial Services

Chairman and cofounder of Generation Investment Management

Speaker’s Circuit

Up to $175,000 per appearance; fee is reduced or waived for some nonprofits and schools

Books

Nine so far; his latest, The Assault on Reason, sold 50,000 copies in the first week

Real Estate

Family homes in Nashville, Tennessee; Arlington, Virginia; San Francisco, California

Angel Investing

Funding a tech startup being founded by oncologist David Agus and Danny Hillis of Applied Minds

Total Net Worth:

Well over $100 million

