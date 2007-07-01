Al Gore Inc.

Technology
Adviser to
Media
Chairman and cofounder of cable network Current TV, with 38 million subscribers
Financial Services
Chairman and cofounder of Generation Investment Management
Speaker’s Circuit
Up to $175,000 per appearance; fee is reduced or waived for some nonprofits and schools
Books
Nine so far; his latest, The Assault on Reason, sold 50,000 copies in the first week
Real Estate
Family homes in Nashville, Tennessee; Arlington, Virginia; San Francisco, California
Angel Investing
Funding a tech startup being founded by oncologist David Agus and Danny Hillis of Applied Minds
Total Net Worth: