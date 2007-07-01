These Robots Play Fetch

Imagine a team of employees that works 16 hours a day, seven days a week. They never call in sick or show up late, because they never leave the building. They demand no benefits, require no health insurance, and receive no paychecks. They never complain. They spend every waking moment maximizing productivity, and their interactions with coworkers are a precise, choreographed dance.

Sounds like a bunch of robots, huh?

They are, in fact, robots–and they’re dramatically changing the way Staples , the largest distributor of office products in the United States, delivers notepads, pens, and paper clips to its customers. For close to a year, Staples’ 500,000-square-foot order-fulfillment facility in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, has been home to a growing workforce of free-roving machines that scurry about the warehouse floor in search of products that eventually end up on desks and conference tables across the Mid-Atlantic states. Staples has had such success with its robot experiment that it’s lighting up its new fulfillment center in Denver with the system later this year.

E-commerce is a wonderful thing, if you’re a customer. For the warehouse at the other end of that transaction, though, it can be a nightmare. Every day, thousands of customers place orders, and each order might contain products ranging from ink cartridges to hand soap to, of course, staples. Having people run around a warehouse looking for those items, it turns out, is expensive, especially when the company, in an effort to delight that customer, has to honor its promise of having the box delivered the next day.

Staples officials were beginning to suspect that its labor-intensive approach was a weak link in the supply chain. Companywide, Staples’ sales grew by 13% from 2005 to 2006, and capacity in the Chambersburg facility was nearly maxed out. The system, says Roger Will, VP of transportation and logistics planning and engineering, “was a significant pinch point in getting orders out every day.” To meet projected order increases, the company faced the prospect of expanding its old system, which meant costly outlays for conveyor belts and other equipment as well as staffing increases.

Enter the robots. The system isn’t proprietary to Staples but rather the brainchild of Mick Mountz, who left doomed dotcom Webvan in 2000 to found Kiva Systems. His idea, inspired by the logistical failures of the grocery e-tailer, boils down to a simple question: Wouldn’t it be better if the folks filling the orders didn’t have to run around? Staples was a natural fit as a target customer, and the $18.2 billion company carved out 50,000 square feet of its Chambersburg facility. Neither Staples nor Kiva will reveal the exact cost, but Mountz says a comparable setup would cost approximately $5 million.

On the warehouse floor, the 150 robots probably most resemble a well-trained breed of working dog such as, say, the golden retriever. And as far as robots go, they are, like dogs, also kind of cute. Standing just less than 2 feet high, the 3-foot-long machines are encased in orange plastic shells. Rows of blue lights, situated where one might imagine eyes to be, blink when they receive commands from a centralized computer.