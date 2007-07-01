Join the Pump-House Gang

✓ GasPriceWatch.com 130,509

Types of gas

GasBuddy.com Regular, medium, premium, and diesel

✓ GasPriceWatch.com Regular, medium, premium, diesel, as well as biodiesel and E85, for the two people who can use it

Info sources

✓ GasBuddy.com 1.8 million registered users; averages 400,000 to 500,000 unique listings per week

GasPriceWatch.com About 156,000 users submitting 200,000 to 400,000 listings per week; listings from gas-station companies

Mapping features

GasBuddy.com View prices at a quick glance over a wide area; displays station amenities; removes listings older than 72 hours.