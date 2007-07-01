Join the Pump-House Gang

Number of stations
GasBuddy.com About 110,000
✓ GasPriceWatch.com 130,509
Types of gas
GasBuddy.com Regular, medium, premium, and diesel
✓ GasPriceWatch.com Regular, medium, premium, diesel, as well as biodiesel and E85, for the two people who can use it
Info sources
✓ GasBuddy.com 1.8 million registered users; averages 400,000 to 500,000 unique listings per week
GasPriceWatch.com About 156,000 users submitting 200,000 to 400,000 listings per week; listings from gas-station companies
Mapping features
GasBuddy.com View prices at a quick glance over a wide area; displays station amenities; removes listings older than 72 hours.
✓ GasPriceWatch.com Google Maps mashup color-codes listings by freshness; easier to search stations by type of gas and age of data; must zoom in close to see stations.
Mobile features
GasBuddy.com Get info via text messaging or mobile Web site gasbuddytogo.com.
✓ GasPriceWatch.com: Data available in mobile apps such as Mobio (free, getmobio.com) and TeleNav ($10 a month, telenav.com); planning to launch its own in August.
Member benefits
✓ GasBuddy.com Registered users earn points based on how many listings they provide; can win prizes such as $250 in free gas, natch.
GasPriceWatch.com Users earn points … for bragging rights.
Verdict
GasBuddy.com
Ugly but efficient. Perfect if gas prices are your favorite icebreaker.
GasPriceWatch.com More aesthetically pleasing for users, but there’s less incentive
to participate.