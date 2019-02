A6GCS This masterful 1954 roadster, designed by company founder Batista “Pinin” Farina, lent its concave grille and prominent snout to the GT.

Birdcage 75th

Pininfarina’s astounding 2005 concept car drew on Maserati’s racing bloodline, contributing to the GT’s exaggerated wheels and muscle-bound stance.

Granturismo

If the A6 is a ghost of the past and the Birdcage is a dream of the future, then, says CEO Andrea Pininfarina, “the dream awoke and found its true expression in the GT.”