Too-Fast Cities

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Cairo, Egypt

The push for democracy has stalled, and corruption is as rife as ever. No wonder so many Egyptian entrepreneurs are looking elsewhere for opportunities.

Almaty, Kazakhstan

There’s new construction everywhere. There’s also crime, corruption, and nuclear waste. Culture? Uh, no.

Greenwich, Connecticut

A luxe enclave of superrich hedge funds. But one meltdown and this party’s over.

Las Vegas, Nevada

An environmental pileup in the making. Can the casinos find enough water to fill all those pools?

Shenzhen, China

Think Vegas, except in China. Home prices have doubled in four years.

