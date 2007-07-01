Fast Talk: Gamer Controls Music 2.0

Steve Schnur Worldwide Executive of Music and Marketing, Electronic Arts

Redwood City, California

“It is odd and ridiculous that my friends in the record industry expect young people to discover and listen to music the same way they did. Radio and TV are mediums we grew up in. Video games and the Internet are today.

The gaming industry has experimented with music since the mid-1990s. When Trent Reznor [of Nine Inch Nails] did a song for [the game] Quake, it was a big deal. It really opened people’s eyes to the possibilities. The problem was that we kept talking about it for another 10 years. Now we are finally at the point where we are launching new artists and new music.