Fast Talk: Coffee Maker Brews Fans

Ken Lombard
President, Starbucks Entertainment
Seattle, Washington
Ken Lombard, 52, is signing up artists for Starbucks’s own record label, Hear Music, which will use the company’s stores as a significant distribution channel. The first artist to commit: Paul McCartney.
“The shift from traditional record stores to big-box retailers for CD sales, and the shift away from radio have limited how consumers discover new music. That has made it harder for new artists to build a career and for legendary acts to reach their fans.
Starbucks has a unique set of assets with more than 13,000 stores worldwide and 44 million customers per week, the most loyal of which visit as many as 18 times a month. That’s a tremendous platform for artists. Having Paul McCartney’s next album demonstrates how we can present even the most successful recording artist of all time with unique opportunities. Madeleine Peyroux’s album Careless Love is an excellent example of