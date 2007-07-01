Fast Talk: Band Plays a Brand-New Game

Jonny Dubowsky Lead Singer and Guitarist, Jonny Lives!

New York, New York

“Our song ‘Get Steady’ was chosen out of the blue to be on EA’s MVP Baseball 2004, which wound up selling 3.5 million copies. EA paid us $30,000 dollars; I used that money to fund a tour in England. Two years later, we can still feel the exposure. When we released our debut album, people said, ‘We know “Get Steady” from the game.’