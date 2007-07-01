Great Moments in Self-Promotion

Self-promotion can be a painful and humiliating process, but one that seems pretty much unavoidable these days. At least that’s how I feel about it, which is why I’m always on the alert for a fresh rationale to make me feel better about something I’m probably going to have to do whether I like it or not.

Thus, while watching a documentary about Mark Twain on PBS the other night, I was interested to learn how early in his writing life he shamelessly promoted himself, and how aggressively. And how well. After an early series of travel articles that he wrote was picked up by several newspapers, he decided to leverage this into a publicity event and turn it into a lecture. He rented the Academy of Music, on Pine Street in San Francisco, for 50 (borrowed) dollars. Then he did about $150 worth of printing and advertising to promote the event. This was in 1866. The $200 he spent would work out to more than $2,600 in today’s dollars. Twain would’ve been 30 or 31 years old, and he’d only started writing for money a year or so before that. A young writer today borrowing and spending $2,600 to promote himself seems kind of brazen.

Anyway, here’s part of what the newspaper ad promoting his “Lecture on the Sandwich Islands” said:

A Splendid Orchestra

Is in town but has not been engaged.

Also,

A Den Of Ferocious Wild Beasts

Will be on exhibition in the next block.

Magnificent Fireworks

Were in contemplation for this occasion, but the idea has been abandoned.