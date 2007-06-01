Finding His Voice

Microsoft plunked down more than $800 million in March for Tellme Networks, a private company that provides automated speech-recognition services for Domino’s Pizza , FedEx , and others, as well as automated directory assistance. (Try it out by dialing 800-555-TELL. Even if you slur your speech like a drunkard, it will still connect you.) With Google dominating Web search, the acquisition was widely viewed as Microsoft’s gambit into the nascent mobile search market. But according to Mike McCue, Tellme’s 39-year-old cofounder, the deal heralds far more than that. He sat down recently with Fast Company ‘s Linda Tischler.

FC: Tellme is Microsoft’s largest private acquisition ever and the fourth-largest deal in its history. What do they expect of you?

McCue: Microsoft wants us to advance the state of consumer device interaction, starting with the phone. Simply being able to say the name of a person and have it automatically dial the number. Find the nearest Macy’s and see driving directions in your car, or command it to find the next Starbucks . Say the title of a song or name of a TV show, and it plays immediately. It’s the equivalent of the PC’s graphical interface but for consumer devices–except instead of a mouse, you use speech. Our goal is to begin with the phone and ultimately make it work in your car, your home, on your TV, computer, MP3 player, and stereo system.

FC: Doesn’t Microsoft also want a beachhead in mobile search?

McCue: Yes. And we do more searches on the phone than any other company in the world–upward of 2 billion last year. Google and Yahoo and Microsoft did maybe 100,000 combined. Chump change.

FC: So one of Microsoft’s primary motivations in acquiring Tellme was to beat Google in this market?

McCue: We’re not out to kill Google. We’re out to make a great new interface for consumer devices. Google will be trying to do that too. There will be competition.