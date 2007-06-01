Highlights: Run from one end of Manhattan to the other or explore neighborhoods like Chinatown and Little Italy; tour Chicago’s lakeshore, Wrigleyville, and the 1893 World’s Fair sites.

Cost: $50 for 6 miles or less, $4 each additional mile

Contact: cityrunningtours.com; 646-649-5321

Exercise your brain and body in…San Francisco, Las Vegas

Who: American Running Guides

Highlights: Experience Lombard Street, the curviest street in San Francisco, or sea lions basking at Pier 39; run over the Golden Gate Bridge; take an early morning tour of the Las Vegas Strip or the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Cost: $45 for the first 5 miles, $5 each additional mile