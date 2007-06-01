Exercise your brain and body in…Austin, New York, Chicago, Denver*
Who: City Running Tours
Highlights: Run from one end of Manhattan to the other or explore neighborhoods like Chinatown and Little Italy; tour Chicago’s lakeshore, Wrigleyville, and the 1893 World’s Fair sites.
Cost: $50 for 6 miles or less, $4 each additional mile
Contact: cityrunningtours.com; 646-649-5321
Exercise your brain and body in…San Francisco, Las Vegas
Who: American Running Guides
Highlights: Experience Lombard Street, the curviest street in San Francisco, or sea lions basking at Pier 39; run over the Golden Gate Bridge; take an early morning tour of the Las Vegas Strip or the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.
Cost: $45 for the first 5 miles, $5 each additional mile
Contact: americanrunningguides.com; 415-864-2103
Exercise your brain and body in…Vancouver
Who: Pacific Running Guides
Highlights: Explore Stanley Park (on the Seawall), Granville Island, Locarno Beach, and Pacific Spirit Park at the University of British Columbia.
Cost: $65 (CAD) for an hour; $25 for each additional half hour
Contact: pacificrunningguides.com, 877-728-6786
* By the end of the year