Fun Runs

By Christopher Percy Collier1 minute Read

Exercise your brain and body in…Austin, New York, Chicago, Denver*

Who: City Running Tours

Highlights: Run from one end of Manhattan to the other or explore neighborhoods like Chinatown and Little Italy; tour Chicago’s lakeshore, Wrigleyville, and the 1893 World’s Fair sites.

Cost: $50 for 6 miles or less, $4 each additional mile

Contact: cityrunningtours.com; 646-649-5321

Exercise your brain and body in…San Francisco, Las Vegas

Who: American Running Guides

Highlights: Experience Lombard Street, the curviest street in San Francisco, or sea lions basking at Pier 39; run over the Golden Gate Bridge; take an early morning tour of the Las Vegas Strip or the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Cost: $45 for the first 5 miles, $5 each additional mile

Contact: americanrunningguides.com; 415-864-2103

Exercise your brain and body in…Vancouver

Who: Pacific Running Guides

Highlights: Explore Stanley Park (on the Seawall), Granville Island, Locarno Beach, and Pacific Spirit Park at the University of British Columbia.

Cost: $65 (CAD) for an hour; $25 for each additional half hour

Contact: pacificrunningguides.com, 877-728-6786

* By the end of the year

