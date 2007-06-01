advertisement
“Ambushed”

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Javier Benito, Starwood Hotels
The former Coke executive left the company in April after his champion, CEO Steven Heyer, abruptly resigned following conflict with the board.

John Fleming, Wal-Mart
The marketing chief was reassigned in January to a merchandising role as part of a high-profile departmental face-lift.

Michael Linton, Best Buy
The company’s first CMO was known for his hard-charging style. He left abruptly last year: “It was time to do something different.”

Kerri Martin, Volkswagen of America
After winning a slew of awards for her work with BMW’s Mini, she hit the skids in VW’s more formal culture.

Mary Minnick, Coca-Cola
The former Wall Street Journal “woman to watch” left in January after she was passed over for a top job. She was the sixth CMO since 1995.

