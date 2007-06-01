“Ambushed”

Javier Benito,
The former Coke executive left the company in April after his champion, CEO Steven Heyer, abruptly resigned following conflict with the board.
John Fleming,
The marketing chief was reassigned in January to a merchandising role as part of a high-profile departmental face-lift.
Michael Linton,
The company’s first CMO was known for his hard-charging style. He left abruptly last year: “It was time to do something different.”
Kerri Martin,
After winning a slew of awards for her work with BMW’s Mini, she hit the skids in VW’s more formal culture.
Mary Minnick,
The former