“Ambushed”

Javier Benito , Starwood Hotels The former Coke executive left the company in April after his champion, CEO Steven Heyer, abruptly resigned following conflict with the board.

John Fleming, Wal-Mart

The marketing chief was reassigned in January to a merchandising role as part of a high-profile departmental face-lift.

Michael Linton, Best Buy

The company’s first CMO was known for his hard-charging style. He left abruptly last year: “It was time to do something different.”

Kerri Martin, Volkswagen of America

After winning a slew of awards for her work with BMW’s Mini, she hit the skids in VW’s more formal culture.