Sustainability

Who writes it: MBA students at the Presidio School of Management

The skinny: Explores the interconnections between business, the environment, and society–from Netflix’s DVD mail-delivery system (cuts gasoline consumption) to the hidden social costs of displacing indigenous Central American farmers in the name of conservation.

Who writes it: Maureen O’Connor, New York-based shopaholic, and others

The skinny: Change your buying habits, help the environment. The trick is making that as painless as possible. Amid “mixed green news,” the site threads hip, eco-friendly clothing, furniture, and accessories. Don’t miss its exhaustive roundup of eco-chic shopping bags, suitable for toting fashionable togs of soy, hemp, and bamboo.

Who writes it: Rebecca Carter and Michael d’Estries and their tragically green cohorts