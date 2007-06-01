Digital Kingdom

Since Disney -ABC pioneered selling downloads of TV shows on iTunes , more than 21 million downloads have been sold, for a total of $41,790,000

If the split follows the usual pattern (2/3 to the content provider, 1/3 to iTunes), Disney’s share would be $27,860,000

So far, the new digital projects make up a small fraction of Disney’s $34 billion total revenue

But the pace of digital programming is accelerating

Last summer, the digital group tested streaming video of ABC prime-time hits on ABC.com; viewers watched 5.7 million episodes during the two-month trial

That number has soared to more than 76 million episodes since the full streaming-video launch in September 2006

Since June 2006, 90 million episodes of Disney Channel shows have been watched at disneychannel.com