The Kyle XY Experiment

What
iTunes
Free download, June 21–29
An unconventional and heavily promoted prelaunch release, with no ads, designed to generate early buzz.
- ABC family
June 26
The cable channel’s most successful premiere, with a record 2.6 million viewers.
- ABC
June 30
A cameo on the network’s summer schedule gave the show big-time exposure and referred viewers back to ABC Family.
- iTunes
$1.99/download, June 30–Present
No more free downloads. Subsequent episodes go on sale the day after TV broadcast.
- ABC Family On Demand
$39.99/month, July 1–August 1
Allowed
VerizonFiOS TV customers to watch the pilot on their own time.
- abcfamily.com
Free streaming, July 5–Present
Yes, free. The only catch: You have to watch three 30-second ads, a fraction of the number you see on TV.
- DVD Release
$40, May 2007
All of season one for your DVD library, just before the start of season two.