Fast Talk: John McCain’s Pacemaker

Russ Schriefer Media Director, John McCain Campaign

Washington, DC

“In a campaign, you’re telling a story over a period of time. With this one starting so early, and no lull in sight, there has to be a pacing element to it. Thirty-second ads are still going to be the way you’re going to communicate your message with the most voters, faster and more efficiently. But other methods of communication are beginning to supplement television. Now you need to do television plus the Web, television plus bloggers, television plus social networking, so it all becomes part of a bigger piece.