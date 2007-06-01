Fast Talk: The Blogosphere’s Kingmaker

Markos Moulitsas Blogger, Daily Kos

Berkeley, California

“Netroots is in a far different place than where we were in 2004 as far as our ability to influence the elections. All you have to do is look at the Montana and Virginia Senate races in 2006. Both were instances in which blog support translated to on-the-ground grassroots support, then into votes. Jim Webb has been very explicit that if it weren’t for the blogs, he wouldn’t be a senator from Virginia. He did not run a single television ad to win his primary, which is unheard of. He did one direct-mail piece, but he didn’t need that because he had an actual army of supporters on the ground.

Because there are now so many more millions of people who are being engaged by politics online than in the last presidential election, our ability to control or fight back against media narratives is much stronger. We can create our own stories and push back against the ones that are BS. To me, the beauty of this medium is that there are so many centers of power in Netroots that no one can ever really dominate.”