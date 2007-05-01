Facebook by the Numbers

Active Users in Millions
(Registered users who have visited the site in a given month)
Zuckerberg’s creation
… consists of 47,000 college, high school, employee, and regional networks.
… handles 600 million searches and more than 30 billion page views a month.
… is the sixth most-trafficked site in the United States, according to comScore Media Metrix.
… is the biggest photo-sharing site on the Web, with, according to comScore, more than 1 billion photos stored on the site and 6 million uploaded daily.
… is growing 3% week over week, measured by number of users.
The Maturing of Facebook
100,000 age 64+
310,000 age 45–63
380,000 age 35–44
3 million age 25–34
Unless otherwise noted, all data from Facebook, for the month of February 2007. Age breakdowns are of registered users as of March 15.
Facebook Employee Networks
- CIA
- CNN
- Ernst & Young
- IBM
- IRS
- Macy’s
- McDonald’s
- MySpace
- Time Inc.
- Toyota