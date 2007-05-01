Spreadsheets and Bedsheets

Boardroom backstabbing, bonehead bosses, work-life juggling–they’re not just compelling business issues, they’re great television! That’s what a slew of hopeful producers are betting on during the spring pilot season, when networks develop their creative ideas–the best of which (in theory) will be announced at this month’s “upfronts,” a series of presentations aimed at coaxing upward of $10 billion from advertisers for next fall’s prime-time lineup. More than a dozen of the pilots in development are based in the workplace, no doubt inspired by the success of The Office. Here’s a sampling of the offerings, with our cut-to-the-chase translations.

Cashmere Mafia ( ABC )

Lucy Liu stars as one of four female college friends turned successful New York executives who help one another juggle the demands of career ambitions and family.

It’s Sex and the City–but with all four characters modeled after the humorless striver Miranda!

Lipstick Jungle (NBC)

Brooke Shields stars as one of three über-successful women who will do anything, including jeopardizing personal and professional relationships, to get ahead. Oh yeah, it’s a comedy.

It’s Sex and the City–but with all three characters modeled after the humorless striver Miranda!

Bedrooms & Boardrooms (ABC)

Drama of CEOs gone wild, following the personal and professional antics of four dysfunctional but lovable high-powered execs.

It almost sounds like a reality show–until you get to that “lovable” part.