A Student Portfolio

Write a paper in the voice of Charles or Ray Eames describing his reaction to a particular product.

The A+ : A draft for a movie script about four products, complete with handwritten notes in the margin–a savvy choice, given the Eames’s use of film as a creative medium.

Identify the golden mean (based on Fibonacci’s theory), and find examples of beautiful things that correspond.

The A+ : A CD on which a student sang Gregorian chants whose rhythms correspond to Fibonacci’s ratios.

Write a paper on The Creativity Priority, by Jerry Hirshberg.

The A+ : A mock menu from a Chinese restaurant with dishes such as “creative abrasion dumplings: a delicate mixture of right-brain thinking soaked in a thick gray sauce of new ideas and unexpected connections.”