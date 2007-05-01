Hidden Mojo
Who writes it: Kareem Mayan of
The skinny: Ignore talent, Mayan and Stephens warn, and a competitor will “eat your lunch.” A guide to motivation strategies, from
The Future of Work Weblog
Who writes it: Jim Ware, cofounder of Work Design Collaborative
The skinny: Wow–someone who actually refers to his “Web log.” How quaint. But Ware’s views are forward-looking. His main beef: Business still doesn’t use technology productively. “How come,” he asks, “distributed work is still ‘the next big thing’?”
BigPictureSmallOffice
Who writes it: An exec at a “large company that manages to think small”
The skinny: Office-gripe blogs abound, but few are as eloquent as this. How many posters accurately quote Shakespeare (“Lilies that fester smell far worse than weeds”) in bemoaning bonuses based on outdated employee objectives?