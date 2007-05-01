Final Word

Beth Comstock President, Integrated Media

NBC Universal

The economics of television used to be simple. Do you understand how to make money today, when I can watch 30 Rock pretty much anytime?

We understand it a lot better than we used to. Digital media allow us to open up new windows without the cannibalization you might expect. So yes, we can offer 30 Rock in preview, then on-air, then streaming, then iTunes , then mobile, and then syndication. We’ve done the modeling. It looks like we’ll make more money.

How do advertisers reckon with this new world?

Some know what they want, some less so. But now, every marketer is doing digital, not because it’s trendy, but because they have to. Buying groups have created units called “sight, sound, and motion” [to work across media]. They expect us to zero in on targeted consumers: What do we know about them, and how do we reach them?

How are viewing habits changing?

We’ve had 60 million streams [of TV shows] at NBC.com. A lot of those are repeat viewers. Others are time-shifting. They’re place-shifting, too, with iTunes or on phones.