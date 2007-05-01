advertisement
Will the Real Juan Valdez Please Stand Up?

To evoke authenticity, marketers use many tactics. Here’s how five pairs of industry rivals tackle the challenge.

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Häagen-Dazs

Tactic: A Scandinavian- sounding name helps impart instant old-world credibility.
Truth: A Bronx entrepreneur dreamed up the appellation.
Risk: A competitor with a similar tactic, Frusen Glädjé, failed to last.

Cold Stone Creamery

Tactic: Happy scoopers spontaneously burst into song, evoking the nostalgia of old-time soda fountains.
Truth: There’s nothing spontaneous about it, as repeat customers discover.
Risk: With 1,300 outlets and counting, will the music turn monotonous?

Samuel Adams

Tactic: A craft-brew brand built around its Boston roots.
Truth: With sales booming nationwide, more than half of Sam Adams is brewed in Cincinnati.
Risk: Will Sam’s growth sour its “local” flavor?

George Killian’s Irish Red

Tactic: Looks like an import from Ireland.
Truth: Concocted by the folks at Coors, a big-company bid to breed an authentic sub-brand.
Risk: Does a domestic beer that implies it’s an import sound genuine to you?

Chevrolet Silverado

Tactic: TV ads use John Mellencamp’s hymn to American greatness, “Our Country,” to sell trucks.
Truth: Fending off foreign imports has been a protectionist impulse for decades.
Risk: Inspiring patriotism or a jingoistic jingle that sticks it to Toyota?

BMW Mini

Tactic: Revive the zippy do-anything spirit of a 1960s British icon.
Truth: Built by Germans who bought the dormant brand.
Risk: Could a brand for entry-level buyers erode BMW’s luxury cachet?

Colombian Coffee

Tactic: Create a fictional mascot, Juan Valdez, to promote “100% Colombian coffee.”
Truth: The original Juan wasn’t a coffee grower or even from Colombia; he was a New York–based actor.
Risk: A new generation raised on primo beans from as far away as Sumatra might not relate to a resurrected Juan.

Starbucks

Tactic: Create sumptuous cafés that sell a “coffee experience” along with $4 lattes.
Truth: Stores now use automatic espresso machines–something you’re not likely to find in Milan.
Risk: Starbucks is so mainstream, even its chairman worries it isn’t special anymore.

Levi’s

Tactic: Leverage its rich heritage to become the king of denim.
Truth: Levi’s ignored the craze for high-fashion jeans, and paid by losing millions in sales.
Risk: Can Levi’s stay “real” and still find its cool?

Abercrombie & Fitch

Tactic: Dim the lights and pump up the music to sell jeans to teens–and drive out their parents.
Truth: Started as a rod-and-gun outfitter for blue bloods.
Risk: A stumble could leave Abercrombie hurting for the over-25 set it now scorns.

