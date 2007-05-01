Time = Money

Round-trip options for a business trip with three days’ advance notice. At booking, DayJet customers pick a 2.5-hour or 5-hour departure window (a precise takeoff time arrives via email or cell phone the night before). In return for up-front flexibility, customers get a sweeter deal: Taking travel time into account, the lower fare here is less than half the cost of driving. DayJet expects some 80% of revenues to come from customers who would otherwise travel by car.
A theoretical business trip: Boca Raton to Pensacola, Florida
Drive
Time: 18 hrs., 40 min.
Cost: $1,385
(mileage + hotel + time*)
Commercial Airline
Fixed schedule
Time: 5 hrs. (via Atlanta)
Cost: $625
(fare** + time*)
DayJet
2.5-hour departure window
Time: 2 hrs., 20 min. Cost: $1,710 (fare + time*)
5-hour departure window
Time: 2 hrs., 20 min. Cost: $625 (fare + time*)
* Calculated at $50/hour
** Representative price at press time