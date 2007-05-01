Success Can Make You Stupid

Pretend you’re a Hollywood studio executive. Teams of directors, writers, and actors come to you with their movie concepts, and you pick a few to support. And your support is important. You provide the budget to make a movie. You can deliver a wide release (lots of screens) or a limited one. You control the release date. But your power comes with some terribly difficult choices. As in venture capital, when you bet on a movie, it’s just a team and a concept. So why say yes to one movie and no to another?

Every industry has conventional wisdom– ideas that are widely accepted and seldom debated. In Hollywood, the conventional wisdom is: Bet on relationships. You can’t know how a movie will turn out when you green-light it. So you’re better off trusting people you’ve worked with before.

But a recent study shows that this seemingly reasonable idea leads some of the biggest names in Hollywood to make mistakes that cost millions of dollars. And you may be making the same kind of mistake at your workplace.

Two researchers, Olav Sorenson and David M. Waguespack, in a paper in Administrative Science Quarterly, studied the movie distributor’s dilemma. They found that, as the conventional wisdom predicts, movies made by past collaborators–distributors and production teams who’ve worked together before–do make more money. The duo studied more than 5,000 films and counted the number of “ties” between the distributor and the production team (in other words, how many times an actor, director, or writer had worked with the distributor before). On average, there was about one tie between the production team and the distributor.

But it turned out that attributing the success to those ties is wrong. “When distributors have prior relations with the principals involved in a film, they authorize larger budgets, promote these films more intensely, and release them during periods of higher demand (e.g., Memorial Day),” write Sorenson and Waguespack. “All three increase sales.” They ran the statistics and found that doubling the number of ties (roughly two relationships) was associated with a 12% larger budget. (The more a distributor has worked with a team in the past, the more money he or she is willing to give it.) Doubling the ties also increased the number of screens a movie opened on by 18%.

The bottom line: Because you, as the distributor, are confident in your partners, you’re putting more marketing muscle behind them, and it’s your muscle that’s creating the successes, not the quality of their movies. It’s you, studio executive! You’re doing it. You’re so money, and you don’t even know it.

Note that the distributor could have bestowed these marketing favors–a big budget, more opening screens, and a promising release date–on any movie. And here’s the zinger: If you subtract the effect of these marketing decisions, doubling the number of ties reduced expected box office by 42%. It’s a crazy outcome: As the distributor, if you’re deciding between a production team with one past tie and a team with two past ties, you can expect to lose about $8 million by betting on the latter (assuming you keep your marketing investment the same). Betting on relationships turns out to be expensive.