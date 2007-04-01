The Tangled Relationship Between Jimbo Wales and Google

Wikipedia
Wikipedia, for its part, gets around one-third of its traffic from referrals from
Google gets a lot of traffic from people interested in Wikipedia.
Google’s top searches for 2006
- Bebo
- MySpace
- World Cup
- Metacafe
- Radioblog
- Wikipedia
- Video
- Rebelde
- Mininova
- Wiki
Meanwhile, Wikia relies on text ads generated by Google.
Wikia
Although Wikipedia and Wikia are separate ventures, they both share Wales as their founder, and inevitably, the kind of person who volunteers for Wikipedia will volunteer for Wikia.