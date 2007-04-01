advertisement
The Tangled Relationship Between Jimbo Wales and Google

By Fast Company Staff

Wikipedia

Wikipedia, for its part, gets around one-third of its traffic from referrals from Google’s search engine.

Google

Google gets a lot of traffic from people interested in Wikipedia.

Google’s top searches for 2006

  1. Bebo
  2. MySpace
  3. World Cup
  4. Metacafe
  5. Radioblog
  6. Wikipedia
  7. Video
  8. Rebelde
  9. Mininova
  10. Wiki

Meanwhile, Wikia relies on text ads generated by Google.

Wikia

Although Wikipedia and Wikia are separate ventures, they both share Wales as their founder, and inevitably, the kind of person who volunteers for Wikipedia will volunteer for Wikia.

