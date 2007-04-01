Don’t Call Them “Boutiques”

The dirtiest word in the boutique-hotel business today is “boutique.” “So many boutique hotels expend all their effort on style but slack on service,” says Brad Wilson, CEO of the James Hotel Group, one of a new breed of aspiring mini-chains. “It makes great photos and talking points, but for guests, the reality is often chaotic and crazy.”

Hotels like Wilson’s, by contrast, combine stylish, contemporary design with a focus on service that sometimes borders on the obsessive. They are designed to appeal to the business traveler who has the juice to stay in a $500 New York room. Each of these brands is walking a fine line, hoping to win multicity loyalty while avoiding the increasingly cookie-cutter feel of a W Hotel . New York, Los Angeles, and Miami remain the hot spots and feature the most all-out luxury–but the upstarts hope their hip alternative to the standard business hotel will translate to other cities such as Houston, Denver, and Omaha. Yes, even Omaha. Hip luxury can come to the heartland.

Gansevoort Hotels

Currently: New York

Coming Soon: Miami Beach, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, London, Chicago, a second New York location

Midweek April rates*: $515 and up

Why go: Outdoor conference rooms make work less dreary. Over-the-top service details such as twice-daily housekeeping and being able to call ahead and have the doorman hand you your key.

Watch out for: Its effort to “limit unwanted surprises” can go too far. Just because we move our alarm clock doesn’t mean the hotel staff needs to note that. Creepy. Manhattan’s Meatpacking District location isn’t central.