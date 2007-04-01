Foodie Forays

The Venue: The Philo Apple Farm The rustic experience: A Farm Weekend entails staying in a guest cottage in or next to an 80-variety, 1,700-tree apple orchard and taking cooking classes in which fresh ingredients–herbs, raspberries, asparagus–are picked and used to make meals.

Where: Philo, California Cost: $1,500 per couple for the weekend Contact: philoapplefarm.com The Venue: Bobolink Dairy The rustic experience: Artisanal bread- and cheese-making workshops are held nearly every other Sunday from May to October on this 200-acre farm 90 minutes from New York. Milk comes from about 40 completely grass-fed cows. Visitors looking to stay in the area can decamp at the Apple Valley Inn. Where: Vernon, New Jersey Cost: $50 (not including lodging)

Contact: cowsoutside.com The Venue: Fountain Prairie Inn The rustic experience: Have supervised up-close-and-personal experiences with 300 head of grass-fed highland cattle, which look like woolly mammoths. Also, the Dane County Farmers’ Market, which is one of the largest producers-only farmer’s markets in the country, is in nearby Madison. Where: Fall River, Wisconsin Cost: $70–$150 per night Contact: fountainprairie.com