Plinking

\’plin-kin\ n 1 : The act of embedding a product or service link in a video. Though the basic technology has been deployed before, the term itself was coined (and trademarked) by Entertainment Media Works, a product-placement firm whose Starstyle.com pitches fashions featured in movies, TV shows, and music vids. EMW’s idea: to enable plinking in any user-generated video. That’s right– YouTube with click-to-buy merchandising.

2 : The sound a coin makes when it drops into a piggy bank.