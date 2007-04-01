A Screen Where Everyone Knows Your Name

Early mobile-networking services like Dodgeball were better in theory than in practice. Knowing when your friends were in the neighborhood: great! Enduring a constant deluge of text messages: not so great. But new startups streamline the idea, pinpointing your friends on a graphical interface and letting you add notes for your personal in-crowd to read. Here’s the latest.

Loopt

Created by three Stanford undergrads in 2005; a partnership with Sprint/Nextel’s prepaid Boost network vaulted them into the big-time. A custom map interface lets users see where their friends are, even inside buildings, and send location coordinates.

The Buzz: The $3-a-month service has more than 100,000 subscribers, giving it the critical-mass edge so far. Loopt plans to roll out partnerships with other carriers within months.

The Bite: For now, Loopt is available only on the Boost network, leaving millions out of the proverbial loop.

Buddy Beacon

Part of a combo platter of voice, data, and location services from mobile carrier Helio, Buddy Beacon lets users broadcast their location to friends via Google Maps.

The Buzz: A partnership with MySpace gives it instant entrée to the LOL set. All-inclusive plans may help stave off the parental headache of TXT-induced bill shock.

The Bite: Helio is a proprietary network, so those who don’t have it can’t play. And its cost–$225 for the handset, and monthly voice/data plans starting at $65–doesn’t exactly suit MySpace travelers.