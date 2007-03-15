Fast Talk: Testing the Edge

Alisa Miller President and CEO, Public Radio International

Minneapolis, Minnesota

“Our competition includes not just public radio, but generally media, Web sites, everything focused on news and entertainment. So we have to ask two questions. First, how do our programs serve our mission, helping people understand that they live in an interdependent world? And second, how can we manifest that in a way that’s unique?

To do that, I have to be 12 to 18 months ahead of everyone else.

Part of that means being partnership-oriented. We don’t think we’re the 50 smartest people in the world. But we are smart people who can reach out to people who are amazing in their own right, and then leverage their resources. Like the BBC and our partner stations.

And part of it is about sheer invention. We joke, ‘If it sounds weird, we’re all over it.’ But about 18 months ago, we started looking at evenings, thinking we could do more to reach the thirtysomething audience. Public radio has not had a contemporary look at humor as a way to understand the day’s events. We started thinking about a show like that, which turned into Fair Game.