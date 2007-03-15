Fast Talk: Gadget Freak

Sanaz Ahari
Lead Program Manager, Microsoft Corp.
Redmond, Washington
Ahari, who’ll turn 25 this month, is widely credited with helping pioneer a new way of programming the Web. She’s currently working on the Live Search team, preparing to launch her fourth new product since she arrived at Microsoft from college. From Seattle’s Archie McPhee store, she explains just what a “gadget” is and how it’s going to change the way you think about the Web.
“Gadgets are making the entire Web a canvas. Gadgets (or widgets, as they’re also known) are small programs that can reside online or on the desktop and perform a simple, single task, such as keeping track of your recipes. They usually extend an existing product or service, and they’re primarily for the display of personalized information.
Now all these startups are creating widgets. It’s kind of exciting but a little out of control. Everyone has their own standards, and they aren’t as portable as they should be. Users should be in control of data and be able to put widgets on any Web site they want. They also need an effective way to find the best ones for them. I don’t worry about progress, though. This is still in its infancy.”