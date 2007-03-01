Q&A: Pierre Omidyar – Empower Seller

Pierre Omidyar turned eBay into the most successful company of the dotcom era. EBay likewise turned its founder into a multibillionaire, and in 1999, Omidyar set up a charitable foundation. But he tired of the nonprofit sector, and in 2004 he shuttered the foundation, instead launching Omidyar Network to fund both nonprofit and for-profit enterprises that create social value.

In three years, Omidyar Network’s model, which has invested $60 million in nonprofits and $45 million in for-profits, has been emulated by a new class of billionaire social investors. Just as eBay became a source of income for more than 1 million sellers, Omidyar hopes his mission-based fund can leverage the power of the marketplace for a new cause: to do good on a global scale.

Fast Company: What were the constraints in the nonprofit sector that pushed you to start investing in for-profit organizations?

Omidyar: One was the lack of good feedback mechanisms. How does a nonprofit know when it’s doing well? If the nonprofit is not making progress and it’s running out of money, its fund-raising message becomes, “Our work is not yet done, we need more capital.” Whereas in the business world, you have lots of feedback mechanisms, including the discipline of the bottom line.

FC: How do you expect a for-profit organization to do good and still fulfill its core mission to make money?

Omidyar: Maximizing profit is a long-term proposition: You treat your customers well, so they stay your customers. By treating customers well because it’s good for your business, you’re also going to do good. I didn’t start eBay to pursue the social mission of building trust, but the company’s business model depended on having that effect. And there are a whole bunch of businesses like eBay, where if you’re achieving a financial impact, you’re also having the social impact that your business depends upon.

FC: Omidyar Network’s mission, to foster “individual self-empowerment,” sounds deliberately vague.