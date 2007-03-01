Less Wire, More Juice

Tired of lugging separate chargers for your smartphone, iPod, digital camera, and other gadgets? Leave them all at home in favor of a multicharging kit such as Malleable Devices’ kwikSynCh (syncharger.com). The light, 3-ounce, $14.95 device connects to your laptop via USB (you’ll still need to carry your laptop charger) and then lets you charge two devices at once. One connector not only charges your gadgets but syncs them as well, so you can update your MP3 player without having to carry yet another connector to do it. The kwikSynCh works with a wide array of devices too: You can buy more than 40 different connectors ($6.95 each) that work with scores of products. Think of what you’ll now have room to pack.