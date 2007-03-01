In Max Barry’s novel Jennifer Government, characters take their employers’ brand names as their own surnames: His fictionalized world is populated by the likes of John Nike and Hayley McDonald’s. The satire stings because we’re so accustomed to the pervasiveness of big companies. They’ve been so entrenched for so long that they seem an inevitable part of how the world works.

But the emerging reality is something very different.

Look at what’s happened in banking, once the unquestioned domain of behemoths such as Citibank. Now there’s London-based Zopa, which harnesses the Internet to let borrowers and lenders connect and arrange loans directly. Bob needs bucks to self-publish a book; Bill wants money for home improvements. You make the loan! Consultant Patricia Seybold calls it the “eBay of banking.”

Well, bankers, join the club. “Whether you like it or not, the traditional definition of an enterprise is being challenged.” That was Virginia “Ginni” Rometty, who runs IBM’s global consulting and services business, speaking at the company’s Global Innovation Outlook summit last spring. The summit itself is evidence of this challenge: IBM used to do all its planning and forecasting about business and technology entirely on its own. Now it invites customers to join in with the smartest people it knows in government, nonprofits, and academia. And it makes the results public through conferences and reports.

Rometty has lived through all sorts of theories for organization: vertical, horizontal, matrixed, and now globally integrated. “But in one way or another, they are about hierarchy and rules, and they exist inside monolithic enterprises,” she said. “So I want to challenge you on this: Is [the future] a world of a billion single-person enterprises–where you organize around an endeavor, to do something, versus organizing around your enterprise or your company?”

Think of the old pillars of corporate power: It used to be that only big companies could afford to own a computer. Only big companies could organize large numbers of people and make it possible for them to work together effectively. Only big companies could conduct advanced scientific research and technological development. Only big companies could advertise to the mass market of consumers. And only big companies had the capital needed to build and run manufacturing plants.