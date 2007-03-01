Virtual Interview

Pick up a copy of Best Answers to the 201 Most Frequently Asked Interview Questions, and all you can do before your next interview is practice at the mirror. Go to InterviewTrue.com, and, with a Webcam and PC, you’ll be able to prep live. Choose from more than 1,000 questions, focusing on topics that trip you up, or let the site pick them for you. The site also divides questions into categories such as problem solving and teamwork, and by experience level. The video of the interviewer seems realistic, and you face that person through the session, enhancing the simulation. Afterward, email your recording to friends for feedback or link it to your online résumé. The service, which offers a free 24-hour trial and a six-month subscription for $19.95, suffered some technical problems during our testing, but if it can work out the kinks, this is a good hire.