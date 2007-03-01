Top O’ the Market: A Consumer’s Guide

|Trump World Tower
|Richard Meier’s Perry Street towers
|20 Pine
|The Jade
|Miraval Living
|William Beaver House
|The pitch
|“The Greatest Condominium Building in the World!”
|The Getty Museum, curated by Page Six celebutards
|Spring Break! SAC Capital Advisors heads to Milan.
|Heroin chic, via Ibiza. Includes hammam/recovery area
|Inspired Living meets The Nanny Diaries
|Howard Stern hosts Private Air magazine relaunch party.
|Extreme marketing ploy
|Pimping out a hard-to-sell penthouse to Esquire magazine for use as multisponsor “ultimate bachelor pad”
|No marketing. If you need to be pitched, you don’t belong.
|Sales office open 24-7 so BSD’s can put 75% cash down without missing that next “sweet” deal
|A 360-degree IMAX movie of Jade Jagger lets her glam life rub off on little ol’ you
|Congratulations: You now live in an ashram! Principal Steve Case to host wheatgrass mixer
|By night, sales office becomes … the Beaver Bar. Cocktails: $8. Libido: bottomless
|Brand signature
|The tallest residential buiding on the planet–until it was trumped by the 21st Century Tower in Dubai
|Meier’s famous glass “curtain walls”
|Armani ad nauseum, down to a replica of the Milan catwalk in sales office
|Rooftop soaking tubs with city views
|Spa has 12 flavors of massage, yoga, even nose-hair trimming services
|A glass-bottomed Jacuzzi over entrance, for easy “talent check” on homecoming
|Superfluous amenity
|“[Yankee players] can just drive immediately up to Yankee Stadium directly, so they don’t have to go through the traffic.” –the Donald
|Precious few for the money. A later Meier tower on Charles Street was chock-a-block with ’em–and blocked the Perry Street views.
|Virtual Golf range; free breakfast for folks on floors 25 and above
|Sales brochure contains recipes, such as “South American Fishcakes for Friends,” presumably from the dubiously domestic Jade herself.
|25-foot “Quantum Leap” pole, for practicing “living in the moment”
|Gymnastic rings and a trapeze, for perfecting circus skills
|Over-the-top service
|Kobe beef chateaubriand (Trumps’s fave) from the ground-floor restaurant, Megu Midtown, which clocks in at $180
|N/A: See above.
|A concierge service that can rustle you up a pair of albino peacocks
|Lapis Lounge: the Bungalow 8 on the roof
|Six-week condo-sponsored sex series will “take your relationship to the next level.”
|30-person “disco convertible” screening room with lavender “cinema beds”
|Price range
|$952.5K to over $13.5M for penthouse
|$2M for the cheapo lower floors; $15M for Bill Joy’s three-story self-tribute
|$770K to $4.5M for penthouse
|$550K to $4M for penthouse
|$650K to $3.5M
|$890K, for a one bedroom, to $2.5M, for a penthouse
|Who lives there
|Yankee stars Derek Jeter and Hideki Matsui own; A-Rod rented. Bill Gates reportedly owns one.
|Calvin Klein, Nicole Kidman, Martha Stewart, and Bill Joy have all called it home.
|Chef Thomas Keller, of Per Se and French Laundry; radio talk-show host Joy Browne
|Fashionistas a few shekels short of fabulous; Lucy Liu took a look.
|Targeted at Andrew Weil groupies and Ayurvedic arrivistes
|Wall Street horndogs and the people who briefly love them
|Kitchen
|Trumpian glitz: high gloss cabinetry, mirrored backsplashes, but–by 2007 standards–déclassé GE appliances
|N/A: space delivered raw, the better for buyers like Martha Stewart to customize
|Stealthy: rift-cut white- oak cabinetry hides Sub-Zero fridge and oven
|Nominal: kitchen-in-a-box, in British racing green and duck-egg blue, e.g.
|Ecologically correct: environmentally sustainable, bacteria-resistant countertops
|Invisible: “attaché kitchen” (an homage to 20 Pine) completely concealed behind white lacquer
|Bath
|Bidets in the bath, Imperador marble in the powder room
|See above.
|Superhard Brazilian ipe wood; Waterworks fixtures
|Bath-in-a-box, in same cheery tones
|Crema d’orcia bamboo-textured limestone tiles
|Louvered walls open to bedroom, perfect for postcoital peeping
|Ugly underside
|A board member who allegedly summoned a handyman and then “paraded around fully naked.” Also, rumors of denizens with “troubling criminal pasts.”
|Disastrous, floor-destroying leaks; heating problems; lengthy construction delays; random snipers; tenant feuds
|Two blocks from ground zero
|One elevator for 56 units–including the penthouse
|Top floors overlook: (a) condos incinerated by Yankee pitcher Cory Lidle’s plane; (b) giant ConEd smokestack
|See “brand signature.”
|Brand guru
|The Donald
|Starchitect Richard Meier
|Fashion designer Giorgio Armani
|Mick’s kid, Jade Jagger
|Mindfulness guru Andrew Weil
|Nightclub impresario André Balazs
|Existential caveat
|In 1999, Walter Cronkite led opposition to the building based on the “unnecessary grossness of this project.” And that’s the way it is.
|People who live in glass houses can still get stuck with a view of New Jersey.
|However slick, your casa will be ringside for ground-zero construction.
|Jade is happy to share her “lifestyle” with you, but she has enough friends.
|You can have too much of a good thing–dermabrasion, for one.
|Even a Kohler showerhead can’t wash off a stain on your soul.
Related: Shvo Motion
One man’s real-estate vision quest, and the $15 billion portfolio he’s building along the way.