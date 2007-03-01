Sally’s Dreamcoat

Both, she demonstrates, can be rolled, folded, and written on. They look almost the same, except that one is slightly glossier. And only one can pass the bucket test: Plunge them both into water, and the first falls apart, sopping wet–pretty much what you’d expect of wet newspaper. The other comes out intact, water beading off it.

This is Ramsey’s magic act. Her secret: an off-the-shelf $20 mini paint gun. Well, no–the secret is what’s in the gun, a spray made up of nanosized versions of commercially available chemical compounds. Exactly what they are, Ramsay declines to say. In any case, they’re sprayed on the paper, which then is run through a machine that zaps the surface with ultraviolet light.

What you get isn’t just waterproof paper. Anyone can do that. No, the real magic is waterproof paper that’s durable, efficient to manufacture, and safe for the environment. The coating process doesn’t corrode or pollute, and the paper itself can decompose in a landfill.

The promise of Ramsey’s technology is what makes Ecology Coatings rather more interesting than just another startup with cheap furniture tucked behind a tiny strip mall in Akron, Ohio. It is that, of course. But think about the very real promise of hiking maps that don’t disintegrate in the rain. Or never having to scrape the ice off your windshield. Or a car with brake pads that resist rust. And think about all that, all green.

Industrial coatings–sprays, finishes, or plating designed to keep plastic from scratching or metal from rusting–have long been the domain of old-line companies that used time-consuming, corrosive, environmentally unfriendly processes to make finishes stick. While more stringent environmental rules have driven the adoption of cleaner technologies, such as using water or heat to apply and cure coatings, those can take an hour or longer to dry and often can’t be used in fragile electronics.