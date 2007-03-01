Fast Talk: The Connector

Mark M. Little
Senior Vice President and Director, GE Global Research
Niskayuna, New York
Little, 53, heads GE’s central research labs, which comprise 2,700 technologists in four locations working on 10 main areas of focus. Here, he explains how to manage ideas in such a large organization–and, more important, how to get those ideas to businesses that can use them.
“The purpose of our work here is to drive growth across
For example, it’s clear that emissions requirements for railroad locomotives are going to get tighter. Out of that marketplace need come new technology ideas–for combustion control, catalytic systems, or hybrid locomotives. We also have a big research program in composite materials, which produced the GE90 aircraft-engine fan blade. It’s 4 feet long and weighs just 50 pounds. So where else can we apply that lightweight strength? At the Session Ts, the composite researchers learned that in the wind business, you have turbine blades that might be 150 feet long–and at that length, a lightweight composite becomes pretty attractive. So the aircraft-engine team has been pushing its technology hard into the energy business. We’re working on that right now.”