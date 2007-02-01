A Concise History Of The Infonomia Phenomenon

Cornella’s Network

Friends, associates, and colleagues meet and chat informally about innovation and business.

Community Of Innovators

The network expands organically. Today, 12,000 members participate regularly.

Conferences



Daylong showcases for people and ideas, four or more times a year

Web Site



Infonomia.com, spawned from the original word-of-mouth campaign to recruit innovators

Newsletters



Cornella’s first publication, packed with best-of-breed ideas.

Magazine



If…, a monthly magazine with contributors from the community