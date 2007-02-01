advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A Concise History Of The Infonomia Phenomenon

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Alfons Cornella

advertisement

Cornella’s Network
Friends, associates, and colleagues meet and chat informally about innovation and business.

Community Of Innovators
The network expands organically. Today, 12,000 members participate regularly.

Conferences

Daylong showcases for people and ideas, four or more times a year

Web Site

Infonomia.com, spawned from the original word-of-mouth campaign to recruit innovators

Newsletters

Cornella’s first publication, packed with best-of-breed ideas.

Magazine

If…, a monthly magazine with contributors from the community

Books
Best business practices for sales, human resources, culture, and more

CDs
Digital versions of the books, with visual aids for implementing ideas

Alfons Cornella's network

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life