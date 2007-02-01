A Concise History Of The Infonomia Phenomenon

Alfons Cornella
Cornella’s Network
Friends, associates, and colleagues meet and chat informally about innovation and business.
Community Of Innovators
The network expands organically. Today, 12,000 members participate regularly.
Conferences
Daylong showcases for people and ideas, four or more times a year
Web Site
Infonomia.com, spawned from the original word-of-mouth campaign to recruit innovators
Newsletters
Cornella’s first publication, packed with best-of-breed ideas.
Magazine
If…, a monthly magazine with contributors from the community
Books
Best business practices for sales, human resources, culture, and more
CDs
Digital versions of the books, with visual aids for implementing ideas