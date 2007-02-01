Hope Diamonds

Diamonds worth $140 million were produced in Sierra Leone in 2005, but they’re as much a curse as a blessing to that African nation. Miners strip the topsoil and ruin farmland, pollute rivers and decimate fishing. Approximately 110,000 “informal” miners work in dangerous, unsanitary conditions for about a dollar a day in cash and rice.

Martin Rapaport, outspoken publisher of an eponymous diamond-pricing guide, believes charity alone won’t help. In 2005, with help from the U.S. Agency for International Development and nonprofit Global Witness, he invested more than $60,000 to set up four cooperatives employing 240 miners in Sierra Leone’s Kono region.

So far, though, the co-ops have yielded only $3,000 worth of diamonds; searching for gems in streams is less efficient than large-scale industrial mining. So Rapaport is pursuing another strategy: fair trade. “If there are people who will pay more for fair-trade coffee, there are people who will pay more for fair-trade diamonds,” he reckons.

Under his plan, diggers in Kono will register and be invited to bring diamonds to a public auction. Rapaport says he will pay 5% more than the gems’ market value. After independent monitors ensure that diggers are paid about a third of the purchase price, a “development diamond” label will be applied before gems are shipped to jewelers.

Rapaport hopes Sierra Leone will start shipping fair-trade rocks within a few months. Will his market-driven remedy work? “Better prices is the key,” agrees Ian Smillie, research coordinator for Partnership Africa Canada. “But the challenge will be to do it in a way that doesn’t turn into a gold-rush type of frenzy, drawing even more poor people into already overcrowded fields.”