Phone Flip

What if your cell phone was more about the cell than the phone? Before long, your phone will also be your wallet, keys, and garage-door opener, among other things. It’s already happening in countries such as Japan and South Korea. “They call it a ‘remote control for life,'” says Robert Mesirow of industry group CTIA–The Wireless Association. “And it really does become that.” You can still make calls, too. We think.

Entertainment hub

Thanks to faster cellular networks, a host of companies is bringing live TV and video clips to your handset. Sprint recently launched a pay-per-view service ($6.95 a month), offering streams of full-length feature films powered by Palo Alto–based mSpot. It isn’t home theater, but it will liven up your next long train ride.

When it’ll be as ubiquitous as camera phones: 3 to 5 years

Remote control

As depicted in Microsoft’s concept home and elsewhere, your cell will dial down the room lighting and temperature, call up your favorite music and TV shows–even lock the front door. It isn’t that far-fetched: AT&T recently debuted a home-monitoring service that, for an initial $199 and $9.95 a month, lets Cingular users check live video feeds of their property, receive alerts when motion sensors go off, and control lighting.

When it’ll be as ubiquitous as camera phones: 5 to 10 years

Medical monitor

Cell phones–and devices connected to them–may give new meaning to the term “house call.” Users and their doctors will be able to keep tabs on a variety of medical conditions–from diabetes to heart disease, and eventually, even stress levels. And how’s this for a mating call: A new phone available from Japan’s NTT DoCoMo alerts women trying to get pregnant when they’re likely to be ovulating.

When it’ll be as ubiquitous as camera phones: 8 to 12 years