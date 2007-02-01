Phone Flip

What if your cell phone was more about the cell than the phone? Before long, your phone will also be your wallet, keys, and garage-door opener, among other things. It’s already happening in countries such as Japan and South Korea. “They call it a ‘remote control for life,'” says Robert Mesirow of industry group CTIA–The Wireless Association. “And it really does become that.” You can still make calls, too. We think.
Entertainment hub
Thanks to faster cellular networks, a host of companies is bringing live TV and video clips to your handset.
When it’ll be as ubiquitous as camera phones: 3 to 5 years
Remote control
As depicted in
When it’ll be as ubiquitous as camera phones: 5 to 10 years
Medical monitor
Cell phones–and devices connected to them–may give new meaning to the term “house call.” Users and their doctors will be able to keep tabs on a variety of medical conditions–from diabetes to heart disease, and eventually, even stress levels. And how’s this for a mating call: A new phone available from Japan’s
When it’ll be as ubiquitous as camera phones: 8 to 12 years
Wallet
After years of hype, e-cash is finally on the way. Companies such as Obopay now make mobile payments possible via text messaging. But as technology called “near field communication” (NFC), now being used in services such as
When it’ll be as ubiquitous as camera phones: 4 to 7 years
Information finder
Companies including
When it’ll be as ubiquitous as camera phones: 5 to 15 years
Data Dump
Percentage of people who don’t currently use their cell phone to watch video or TV programs but would like to: 14%
Percentage of people who don’t currently use their cell phone to perform Internet searches but would like to: 24%
Source: Pew Internet & American Life Project; the Associated Press; AOL cell-phone survey, March 2006