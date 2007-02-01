Stable Hand

How do you bring what Miraval does for its customers into your own work?

I’m sitting here looking at my yoga exercises. I haven’t done them yet today. My director of yoga and mindfulness gave me one desktop yoga exercise where you pose using your desktop as an anchor. The other one is to put your feet on the wall and lift your legs in the air. I need the right stretches in case I get busy and am unable to go anywhere else.

What has Miraval taught you about stress?

A lot of stress is self-imposed, and it gets in the way of good ideas.

How do you make sure your team learns this lesson?

I’ll literally start meetings with my senior team with some sort of exercise. We just take a moment before getting into the business–5 or 10 minutes to kind of open ourselves up. We’ve done quiet moments, visualizing stuff you want to let go. The meeting we complete after that is very organized, very buttoned-up, very seamless.

So are you thinking more clearly?