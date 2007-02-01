By Our Staff

In Change or Die, Deutschman, a Fast Company senior writer, expands upon his popular May 2005 cover story, debunking myths and inspiring meaningful change. An excerpt:

Whether it’s the average guy who has struggled with a stressful life for so many decades that he has become seriously ill, or the heroin addict who commits felony after felony, or, in a different realm, the managers, salespeople, and laborers who are trying to make it through unnerving shifts in their business, or virtually anyone who comes up against unexpected challenges and opportunities, people can change the deep-rooted patterns of how they think, feel, and act…. I’ll show the paradoxical ways that profound change happens and how we can deliberately influence and inspire change in our own lives, the lives of the people around us, and the lives of our organizations.