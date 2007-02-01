The Smart Setup

Two brothers–one a professor of organizational behavior at Stanford, the other an education consultant nearly 3,000 miles away in North Carolina–team up to create a supplement to Malcolm Gladwell’s The Tipping Point. We got your attention, right? That’s because Made to Stick’s backstory has been made to stick.

In this useful, engaging resource, the authors deconstruct how to make proposals and stories memorable, resonant, and effective. Of course, they’ve bundled the tenets of stickiness into one easy-to- remember acronym: SUCCESS, or rather, SUCCES: simple, unexpected, concrete, credible, emotional, and story. Urban legends, elevator pitches, and fables all incorporate some elements of SUCCES.

Made to Stick is that rare instance of a formula biz book backed up with dozens of compulsively readable theories, studies, and surveys. The simple principle is aptly illustrated by the Commander’s Intent, a mission statement used by the military that includes instructions that are basic enough to remember but flexible enough to allow for various executions in the field. By teasing us with unexpected things we don’t know–“Invisible chemicals killing you in your home? Tune in at 11!”–news anchors take advantage of our curiosity. Anti-tobacco ads leverage emotion by filling the screen with body bags. Sound simple? It is. But think about how many times you or a colleague have sucked all the oxygen out of an idea brainstorm with endless rambling.

The Heath brothers, for all their charm, still don’t add up to a Malcolm Gladwell. Made to Stick has as many quips as cases, and there’s an aside to every insight. The authors openly acknowledge that some of their advice “resembles flirting more than lecturing.” That said, all the zingers and trivia that fill this book–from the kidney-heist urban legend that kicks it off to the litany of everyday people with extraordinary impact the Heaths champion on its last page–are colorful, memorable, and, most important, useful.

