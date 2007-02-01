advertisement
Flying Cars

Flying Cars
By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Sitting in Samuel Schweighart’s garage in Watertown, Massachusetts, is the stuff of science fiction–and soon reality. Schweighart, an engineer with Boston-based Terrafugia, is part of the team leading the charge to get a “roadable aircraft” off the ground (this is a one-fifth scale prototype). Known as the Transition, it’s designed for 100- to 500-mile jumps. Terrafugia expects the Transition to take flight in 2009 with an asking price of $148,000.

