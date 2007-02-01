Flying Cars

Sitting in Samuel Schweighart’s garage in Watertown, Massachusetts, is the stuff of science fiction–and soon reality. Schweighart, an engineer with Boston-based Terrafugia, is part of the team leading the charge to get a “roadable aircraft” off the ground (this is a one-fifth scale prototype). Known as the Transition, it’s designed for 100- to 500-mile jumps. Terrafugia expects the Transition to take flight in 2009 with an asking price of $148,000.